

Kim Kardashian attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s gala on May 6 — and she's still working on criminal justice efforts. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West might be a ways off from becoming a lawyer herself. But in the meantime, she can do the next best thing: hire a legal team.

The reality TV star is doing just that, bankrolling a coterie of lawyers to help secure the release of prisoners set to serve life sentences for low-level drug offenses, per a person familiar with the effort. So far, they’ve helped to free 17 inmates under the new First Step Act (which Kardashian advocated for, natch).

The source says she’s enlisted Dallas-based attorney Brittany Barnett and MiAngel Cody of the Decarceration Collective to work on the initiative.

Kardashian’s work on criminal justice issues has been effective. Her White House meetings with President Trump and adviser Jared Kushner helped secure clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has also learned how to combine her own star power with other’s efforts. She told Vogue magazine last month that “it’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.”