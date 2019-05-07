

Model Emily Ratajkowski wearing Dundas. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Every spring, celebrities flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, and people of the Internet gather around social media to marvel at their spectacular ensembles. It’s a grand tradition, and Monday night’s event was no exception; particularly because the theme was “camp.”

No, not summer camp, though that became a quickly-tired joke online. This year’s theme (in celebration of the museum’s new “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit) was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”

“It is not a natural mode of sensibility, if there be any such. Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag wrote, and concluded, “The ultimate Camp statement: it’s good because it’s awful.”

Celebrities were more than happy to take on this challenge — here were some of the most-discussed moments from the red carpet.

*Lady Gaga’s many layers.

* Lady Gaga, one of the co-hosts of the event, turned her ensemble into a four-part event.



Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)



Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)



Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE-REX)



Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE-REX)

* Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s coordination.

The sisters went with dual Versace, telling People magazine, “We came up with a fun vibe with Donatella.”



Kylie and Kendall Jenner wearing Versace. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

* Jared Leto carried his own head.

What else is there to say?



Jared Leto wearing Gucci. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

* Billy Porter’s golden wings.

The “Pose” star was carried in like royalty in an ensemble titled “Sun God.”



Billy Porter wearing The Blonds. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Billy Porter wearing The Blonds. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

* Cardi B’s second Met Gala.

Last year, the rapper made her Met Gala debut. This year, she was determined to outdo herself — at least with the length of her train, which required its own entourage.



Cardi B wearing Thom Brown. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

* Katy Perry’s chandelier.

With the shocking absence of Met Gala mainstay Sarah Jessica Parker, someone had to take the prize for most wild headpiece. Looks like Perry was one contender. (Cue the “it was lit” jokes.)



Katy Perry wearing Moschino. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

*Harry Styles’s sheer ensemble.

As one of the co-hosts of the Met Gala, the former One Direction member drew raves on social media.



Harry Styles wearing Gucci. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

* Zendaya’s magic trick.

The actress had a transformation after her stylist, Law Roach, waved his wand and illuminated her gown.



Zendaya wearing Tommy Hilfiger. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)



Zendaya wearing Tommy Hilfiger. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

* Lupita Nyong’o’s rainbow multicolored look.

The “Us” star was a hit on Twitter, as matching your fan to your gown is always a solid idea.



Lupita Nyong'o in Versace. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

* The “J Sisters,” also known as Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers had family night out at the Met Gala, as newlyweds Nick and Priyanka showed up with even-more-newlyweds Joe and Sophie.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Dior. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)



Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner, wearing Louis Vuitton. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

* Serena Williams’s sneakers.

The tennis superstar was also a Met Gala co-chair, and told “ET” that Vogue editor Anna Wintour encouraged her to wear sneakers.



Serena Williams in Versace and Nike. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

* Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

They didn’t coordinate with Kendall and Kylie, but the star couple made their own statement.



Kanye West with Kim Kardashian West, wearing Mugler. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

* Janelle Monae’s eye.

If you saw this and thought of Picasso. . .you are correct! Monae’s stylist explained to Variety that the inspiration for the design came from the singer’s love of Picasso and Salvador Dali.



Janelle Monae wearing Christian Siriano. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

* Celine Dion’s headdress.

Someone else is going for the Sarah Jessica Parker headpiece hall of fame.



Celine Dion wearing Oscar de la Renta. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

* Saorise Ronan’s armor.

The actress, looking like royalty or possibly a “Game of Thrones” character, had one of Twitter’s favorite looks of the night.



Saoirse Ronan wearing Gucci. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

* Cara Delevingne’s bananas.

Another solid headpiece contender.



Cara Delevingne wearing Dior. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

* Nicki Minaj’s train.

Minaj’s gown, unsurprisingly, also needed a crew to help navigate the train.



Nicki Minaj wearing Prabal Gurung. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

* Ezra Miller’s many eyes.

The actor took off a mask to reveal. . .a lot more eyes. And it was hard to look away.



Ezra Miller in Burberry. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

* Laverne Cox’s villain look.

“Villain” was a popular descriptor as people gushed over the “Orange is the New Black” star’s gown; as in, “Laverne Cox is the Disney villain I didn’t know I needed.”



Laverne Cox wearing Christian Siriano. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

* Michael Urie’s double ensemble.

Urie may have embraced the “camp” theme more than anyone.



Michael Urie wearing Christina Siriano. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE-REX)

