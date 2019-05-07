Actress and model Pamela Anderson paid a visit to Julian Assange on Tuesday as the WikiLeaks founder was granted his first social visit since being incarcerated in April for jumping bail in 2012.

After exiting the maximum-security penitentiary in southeast London, Anderson asserted Assange’s innocence to reporters gathered outside. Assange, an Australian citizen who took refuge in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London to avoid extradition charges from Sweden over allegations of sexual assault, was forcibly removed from the embassy, where he had been living for nearly seven years. Assange has said that he was worried that if Sweden extradited him, he would then be held liable by the U.S. government for the leak of classified documents from his website.

“He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison,” said Anderson, who was draped in a blanket emblazoned with nods to free speech. “He has never committed a violent act. He’s an innocent person.”

[WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks prison for jumping bail]

The former “Baywatch” star visited Assange multiple times while he was holed up in London. Although the nature of Anderson’s relationship with Assange is unclear, she’s hinted before that the two may be more than just friends. Anderson told Harvey Levin during an interview on “Objectified” in August that she and Assange share “a romantic kind of connection.” The pair initially met through an introduction by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, according to Page Six.

Anderson, who was accompanied to the prison by WikiLeaks editor in chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, claimed that Assange has been cut off from the outside world, with no access to a library or to his children, and stressed the importance of public support and fundraising for Assange’s cause.

“It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation,” Anderson said of Assange’s 50-week sentence.