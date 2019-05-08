

Cal Ripken Jr. gives a tour of his family estate in Reisterstown, Md., on April 4, 2018, before it hit the auction block. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The multimillion dollar Maryland estate that for decades belonged to Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. has sold for the second time in less than a year.

The home, which boasts a Ripken-designed baseball diamond and locker rooms with replica shower heads from the old Memorial Stadium, sold last May to former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.

The Reisterstown property, which Ripken and his then-wife Kelly built in 1985, landed on the market in 2016 with a hefty $12.5 million sticker price. Two years later, the secluded 25-acre property eventually went to auction for significantly less and, after a bidding war, was snapped up by Jones for just under $3.5 million.

But Jones, who played for the Orioles for a decade, inked a deal in March with the Arizona Diamondbacks. So less than a year after its first sale, the storied Ripken property went back on the market.

According to the Washington Business Journal, Jones sold the 21,890-square-foot estate for $3.55 million on Tuesday after “extensive renovations.”

Karen Hubble Bisbee, the luxury property’s listing agent, declined to name its buyer but she did tell the Business Journal that the new owner had “no relation to the baseball world.”