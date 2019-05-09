

It’s that time of year again: Next week, executives and advertisers will gather in New York for the annual broadcast TV upfronts, where networks make the final call about which shows will be on their schedules next year.

Many decisions have already been made, although there are still plenty of shows in limbo. We have compiled a list (that will be continuously updated through the next week) as we find out which series are canceled — and which ones survived the cut for another year.

NBC

“Law & Order: SVU”

Seasons: 20

Status: Renewed

“America’s Got Talent”

Seasons: 13

Status: Renewed (Season 14 premieres May 28)

“The Voice”

Seasons: 16

Status: Unknown, but will obviously be renewed

“Will & Grace”

Seasons: 10

Status: Renewed

“American Ninja Warrior”

Seasons: 10

Status: Renewed (Season 11 premieres May 29)

“Chicago Fire”

Seasons: 7

Status: Renewed

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed

“The Blacklist”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed

“Chicago P.D.”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed

“Chicago Med”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“Blindspot”

Seasons: 4

Status: Unknown

“Superstore”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“Little Big Shots”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“This Is Us”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown, but will obviously be renewed

“The Good Place”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“The Wall”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres June 20)

“Timeless”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled last fall

“Trial & Error”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Marlon”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“World of Dance”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Good Girls”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Midnight, Texas”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“A.P. Bio”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Manifest”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“New Amsterdam”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Making It”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Reverie”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“The Village”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“I Feel Bad”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Abby’s”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Enemy Within”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Titan Games”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

ABC

“Dancing With the Stars”

Seasons: 27

Status: Renewed

“The Bachelor”

Seasons: 23

Status: Unknown, but will obviously be renewed

“American Idol”

Seasons: 17

Status: Unknown

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Seasons: 15

Status: Unknown, but will obviously be renewed

“The Bachelorette”

Seasons: 14

Status: Renewed (Season 15 premieres May 13)

“Modern Family”

Seasons: 10

Status: Renewed for an 11th and final season

“Shark Tank”

Seasons: 10

Status: Renewed

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed for two more seasons (Season 6 premieres May 10)

“The Goldbergs”

Seasons: 6

Status: Unknown

“Bachelor in Paradise”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed (Season 6 premieres July 29)

“How to Get Away With Murder”

Seasons: 5

Status: Unknown

“Blackish”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Fresh Off the Boat”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Celebrity Family Feud”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed (Season 6 premieres June 9)

“Match Game”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed (Season 4 premieres June 12)

“To Tell the Truth”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed (Season 4 premieres June 12)

“Speechless”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“American Housewife”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“The $100,000 Pyramid”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed (Season 4 premieres June 12)

“The Good Doctor”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“The Gong Show”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“For the People”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Station 19”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Splitting Up Together”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Child Support”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“The Conners”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Take Two”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“Whiskey Cavalier”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Kids Are Alright”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Proposal”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Schooled”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Rookie”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Alec Baldwin Show”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Fix”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

CBS

“The Young and the Restless”

Seasons: 46

Status: Renewed

“Survivor”

Seasons: 38

Status: Renewed

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Seasons: 32

Status: Renewed

“The Amazing Race”

Seasons: 30

Status: Renewed (Season 31 premieres May 22)

“Big Brother”

Seasons: 20

Status: Unknown

“NCIS”

Seasons: 16

Status: Renewed

“Criminal Minds”

Seasons: 14

Status: Renewed for its 15th and final season

“The Big Bang Theory”

Seasons: 12

Status: Series finale airs May 16

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

Seasons: 10

Status: Renewed

“Blue Bloods”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed

“Hawaii Five-0”

Seasons: 9

Status: Unknown

“Elementary”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed for its 7th and final season

“Mom”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed for two more seasons

“Madam Secretary”

Seasons: 5

Status: Unknown

“NCIS: New Orleans”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Life in Pieces”

Seasons: 4

Status: Unknown

“Bull”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“The Good Fight”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed (at CBS All Access)

“MacGyver”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Man with a Plan”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Ransom”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Celebrity Big Brother”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“S.W.A.T.”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“SEAL Team”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Star Trek: Discovery”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (at CBS All Access)

“Young Sheldon”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“The Code”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Fam”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“FBI”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“God Friended Me”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Instinct”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Magnum P.I.”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Murphy Brown”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Neighborhood”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“The Red Line”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Strange Angel”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (at CBS All Access)

“Tell Me a Story”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (at CBS All Access)

“The Twilight Zone”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (at CBS All Access)

“The World’s Best”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

Fox

“The Simpsons”

Seasons: 30

Status: Renewed through Season 32

“Hell’s Kitchen”

Seasons: 18

Status: Renewed through Season 20

“Family Guy”

Seasons: 17

Status: Renewed

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Seasons: 15

Status: Renewed (Season 16 premieres June 10)

“Bob’s Burgers”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed

“MasterChef”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed (Season 10 premieres May 29)

“MasterChef Junior”

Seasons: 7

Status: Unknown

“Last Man Standing”

Seasons: 7

Status: Renewed

“Empire”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Lethal Weapon”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Star”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Beat Shazam”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres May 20)

“9-1-1”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“The Resident”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“The Orville”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Love Connection”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“The Gifted”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Proven Innocent”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Mental Samurai”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Cool Kids”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Passage”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Rel”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“The Masked Singer”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

CW

“The 100”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed

“Arrow”

Seasons: 7

Status: Renewed for its final season

“Black Lightning”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Dynasty”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“The Flash”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“iZombie”

Seasons: 5

Status: Canceled (The final season is currently airing.)

“Jane the Virgin”

Seasons: 5

Status: Canceled (The final season is currently airing.)

[‘Jane the Virgin’ is full of telenovela twists and turns. It is also profoundly real.]

“Masters of Illusion”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Riverdale”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“Supergirl”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“Supernatural”

Seasons: 14

Status: Renewed for its final season

“All American”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“In the Dark”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Roswell, New Mexico”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Charmed”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Legacies”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

Cable and streaming

AMC

“The Walking Dead”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed

“Better Call Saul”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“Fear the Walking Dead”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed (Season 5 premieres June 2)

“Humans”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Into the Badlands”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Preacher”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed for fourth and final season (Season 4 premieres Aug. 4)

“Ride with Norman Reedus”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“The Son”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Lodge 49”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“McMafia”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“The Terror”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres Aug. 12)

FX

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Seasons: 13

Status: Renewed

“Archer”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed (Season 10 premieres May 29)

“American Horror Story”

Seasons: 8

Status: Renewed

“Fargo”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“American Crime Story”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Atlanta”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed, but delayed

“Baskets”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed (Season 4 premieres June 13)

“Better Things”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“Legion”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed for third and final season (premieres June 24)

“Snowfall”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres June 24)

“Taboo”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Pose”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres June 11)

“Mr. Inbetween”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Mayans M.C.”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Feud”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Trust”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

HBO

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Seasons: 17

Status: Renewed through 2020

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed (Season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020)

“Game of Thrones”

Seasons: 8

Status: Canceled (Series finale airs May 19)

“Veep”

Seasons: 7

Status: Canceled (Series finale airs May 12)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed through 2020

“Silicon Valley”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed (Season 6 is expected to air in 2020)

“Ballers”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“Tracy Ullman’s Show”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“True Detective”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown

“Animals”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Crashing”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Room 104”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Westworld”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 expected to premiere in 2020)

“The Deuce”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed for its third and final season

“Succession”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres in August)

Showtime

“Shameless”

Seasons: 9

Status: Renewed

“Homeland”

Seasons: 7

Status: Renewed for its eighth and final season

“Ray Donovan”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed

“The Affair”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed for its fifth and final season

“Billions”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed

“The Chi”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“SMILF”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Black Monday”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Kidding”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Our Cartoon President”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres May 12)

Netflix

“Orange Is the New Black”

Seasons: 6

Status: Renewed for a seventh and final season

“Chef’s Table”

Seasons: 6

Status: Unknown

“Grace and Frankie”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed (Season 6 premieres in 2020)

“Bojack Horseman”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Arrested Development”

Seasons: 5

Status: Unknown

“Fuller House”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed for its fifth and final season

“F Is for Family”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“One Day at a Time”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Seasons: 3

Status: Canceled

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres May 12)

“Queer Eye”

Seasons: 3

Status: Unknown, but likely renewed

“Nailed It”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres May 17)

“Big Mouth”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Dear White People”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“GLOW”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Friends From College”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Atypical”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“American Vandal”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Easy”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed for its third and final season (premieres May 10)

“Stranger Things”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres July 4)

“The Crown”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“The OA”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“13 Reasons Why”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed last summer

“Ozark”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Altered Carbon”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Marvel’s Iron Fist”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

Seasons: 2

Status: Canceled

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed for its third and final season

“On My Block”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Making a Murderer”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“She’s Gotta Have It”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres May 24)

“Mindhunter”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed (Season 2 premieres in August)

“Lost in Space”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed last spring

“Insatiable”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Seasons: 1 (a.k.a. Parts 1 and 2)

Status: Renewed (for another season, a.k.a. Parts 3 and 4)

“Narcos: Mexico”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed in December

“Tidelands”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Umbrella Academy”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“The Order”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Marvel’s The Defenders”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown, but unlikely

“The Kominsky Method”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Sex Education”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Russian Doll”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“After Life”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Turn Up Charlie”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Special”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Bonding”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Dead to Me”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Tuca & Bertie”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Élite”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Ugly Delicious”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Dating Around”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Selling Sunset”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“The Break with Michelle Wolf”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

Amazon

“Bosch”

Seasons: 5

Status: Renewed

“Transparent”

Seasons: 4

Status: Renewed for its fifth and final season (which is a musical)

“The Man in the High Castle”

Seasons: 3

Status: Renewed for its fourth and final season

“Goliath”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Sneaky Pete”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres May 10)

“The Tick”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed for two more seasons

“The Romanoffs”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Hanna”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Homecoming”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Forever”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“Fleabag”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed for its second and final season (premieres May 17)

Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres June 5)

“Harlots”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed (Season 3 premieres July 10)

“Marvel’s Runaways”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed

“National Treasure”

Seasons: 2

Status: Unknown

“Future Man”

Seasons: 2

Status: Renewed for its third and final season

“I Love You, America”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“The Act”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The Bisexual”

Seasons: 1

Status: Unknown

“The First”

Seasons: 1

Status: Canceled

“Castle Rock”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Light As A Feather”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Shrill”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“Ramy”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed

“PEN15”

Seasons: 1

Status: Renewed