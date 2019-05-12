

A woman takes a selfie Thursday during the Ball for the Mall, a benefit supporting the Trust for the National Mall. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

Who cares about decor when the backdrop for the party is a stunning green vista that millions of people come from all over the world to ogle?

You’d forgive revelers under tents at Thursday night’s Ball for the Mall for not even noticing the greenery above or the model of the Washington Monument and Capitol building decorating the dessert table — because the real thing was just outside. Attendees raising money for the Trust for the National Mall got an upgraded experience from the usual tourist visit when they gathered under tents for dinner, dancing and mingling. No T-shirts and fanny packs here: It was black-tie and cocktail finery for the crowd, which included philanthropist David Rubenstein, Salamander Hotels and Resorts chief executive Sheila Johnson, and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).



The Ball for the Mall took place under a tent set up on the Mall, providing a stunning backdrop. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



From left, D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr., William Akridge, and chairman of the Trust for the National Mall, Chip Akridge. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Sheila Johnson, chief executive of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, center, with her husband William T. Newman, left. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Pastry chef Emma Scanlon of Occasions Caterers arranges dessert. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) accepted an award on behalf of her late husband, former congressman John Dingell. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Chip Akridge, chairman of the Trust for the National Mall, and president and chief executive of the trust, Catherine Townsend, right. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)