

The Hound finally gets his shot at revenge. (HBO)

This post contains a multitude of spoilers. Otherwise, it would be very short.

Well, that sure was one stuffed episode. It included an awful lot of bloodshed, shocking (and, primarily, unshocking) deaths and a boatload of head-scratching moments. But amid all that was a scene that fans have been waiting years to finally witness, and it didn’t go how most of us thought it might. Yeah, I’m talking about the most anticipated sporting event since the last World Cup: the Cleganebowl.

Some quick background for those who might have been busy watching “The Big Bang Theory” instead of “Game of Thrones” this whole time: Sandor Clegane, known to us as the Hound, has been primarily driven by one deep desire. He wanted to kill his brother, Gregor Clegane, who, as the Mountain, has a slightly cooler nickname. Because these nicknames are fun (and easier to type), we’ll refer to them as such for the rest of this post.

The Hound doesn’t harbor a lifelong grudge over a nickname. Since the two were boys, they found themselves at ends. You might have noticed the Hound’s severe facial scarring, clearly caused by traumatic burns. That came from an incident between the two when they were children, which found the Hound playing with one of the Mountain’s toys and the latter shoving his face into burning coals as retaliation. That’s also why the Hound has been so afraid of fire for most of the series, until he begrudgingly stares into a fireplace and claims to finally see the Lord of Light.

The two eventually become Lannister bannermen. In Season 1, just as we’re getting to know everyone, the Mountain competes in a jousting tournaments of sorts. Ser Loras Tyrell, a skinny lad, bests the Mountain by tossing him from the horse. The big man responds with admirable sportsmanship, cheering on his opponent.

LOL. Not quite. Instead, he screams an obscenity, draws his sword, beheads his own horse and goes for Loras — only to be stopped by his own brother (the Hound, who is in the crowd, ostensibly protecting Joffrey), who rushes out with his sword drawn.

Consider it a preseason game.

Warning: The video below contains violence and coarse language.

Since then, the two don’t interact much. The Hound finds himself on a heck of a journey that includes hanging out with Arya, Jon Snow and even Ian McShane. Meanwhile, the Mountain becomes a different person. This is true both literally (three different actors have portrayed him), and within the confines of the show, because he turns into a zombie (or something).

It happens because the Mountain ends up fighting Oberyn Martell after Tyrion Lannister is accused of murdering Joffrey and requests trial-by-combat. Oberyn uses a poison-tipped spear with which he fills the Mountain with a few caves. The big man does kill Oberyn by thumbing out the casanova’s eyes, but the damage is done. Mad scientist Qyburn, though, manages to resurrect him as an undefined purple creature that grunts a lot and seems to only listen to Cersei. (Emphasis on “seems,” as evidenced by the italics.)

Given how often the Hound babbles on about his brother throughout the series, fans long assumed the two would end up fighting. They dubbed the hoped-for moment the Cleganebowl. But the siblings never found themselves in the same place until Season 7, when the whole let’s-kidnap-a-wight-and-show-Cersei nonsense goes down.

The Hound marches right up to his dead-eyed brother, who had become Cersei’s bodyguard, and, in the fresh tell-don’t-show writing the show has trafficked in since departing from George R.R. Martin’s books, asks, “Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even . . . uglier than I am now. What’d they do to you? It doesn’t matter. It’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

Then he walks away. Family reunions, am I right?

Warning: The video below contains coarse language.

That’s the moment we were all pretty assured the battle between them was going to take place this season. The odd part of it is how little, in some ways, it actually matters. After all, humanity spent this season fighting simply to exist (and actually beating the army of the undead) and then grappling with the fact that humanity is actually pretty predictably awful (looking at you, Daenerys the Mad Queen, Jaime the incestuous lovelorn heartthrob, Tyrion the idiot, Euron the purchaser of extremely long belts, Cersei the Cersei).

Nonetheless, it arrived in Sunday’s episode. The most important moment actually comes just before the fight, when the Hound is in King’s Landing with Arya, who still has that kill list and is desperate to off Cersei, even though she’s clearly not making it out of this alive. Drawing on his own obsession with vengeance, the Hound tells her not to be like him. “You come with me, you’ll die here,” he says. She takes his advice and flees to become the Westeros version of a Peace Corps volunteer.

Meanwhile, the Hound sees the zombie (or whatever) Mountain standing with Cersei and Qyburn. He challenges his older brother but Cersei orders him to stand by her side and protect her. Oddly — hmm, almost seems like this could be a writing issue — the Mountain shows autonomy for the first time since Oberyn killed (ish) him and ignores her. Instead, he throws Qyburn into a pile of rocks, killing him in the most wonderfully Qyburn-y way, and fights his brother as Cersei flees to later be crushed by some other rocks or whatever.

The fight is pretty intense, but the Hound quickly realizes that stabbing his undead-ish brother anywhere (including the head) is basically meaningless, leading to the single joke in Season 8 (which can’t be printed here). Eventually he charges the Mountain. Fittingly, the scene ends where the conflict began: with fire. The two fall off the castle into flames, perishing together.

So I guess we’ll call Cleganebowl a draw.