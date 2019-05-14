

Former congressman Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following his sentencing in New York in 2017. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s sentence is over. On Tuesday morning, the New York Democrat strolled out of the Bronx halfway house where he’d been serving the last part of his 21-month prison sentence for sexting with an underage girl.

The once-promising New York pol (whose name was a gift to Big Apple tabloid headline writers) indicated to reporters who were waiting for him that he’s a changed man: “It’s good to be out,” he said, per the New York Post. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Weiner, who is now required to register as a low-level sex offender, began his stint in custody in November 2017 at a federal prison outside Boston, and in February was transferred to the Bronx. He had three months shaved off for good behavior.

Weiner’s scandalous saga started in 2011, when a lewd picture he had sent to a young woman turned up on his Twitter feed. He initially claimed a hack job, but eventually admitted he’d sent it and that he’d had inappropriate online relationships with several women. A second sexting scandal unfolded in the midst of his failed 2013 run for mayor of New York (bear in mind, he was at the time married to Huma Abedin, the glamorous Hillary Clinton aide), with salacious details that included his nom-de-sexting was “Carlos Danger."

In 2017, Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor after prosecutors accused him of sending sexually explicit messages to a North Carolina teen.

It’s unclear what kind of “service” Weiner intends to take up post-prison. Perhaps his scandals, divorce proceedings, and stint in rehab and prison might serve as a cautionary tale of the literary variety? The New York Post reported last month that Weiner had been “skulking around Manhattan’s publishing houses trying to shop a book proposal.”