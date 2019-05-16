

Gene Simmons makes an impromptu appearance in the Briefing Room of the Pentagon. (Idrees Ali/Reuters)

Hey, isn’t that . . . an odd assortment of celebrities popping up around Washington on Thursday?

There was actress Glenn Close, chatting up senators outside the Senate floor. That was an easy one: the seven-time Oscar nominee, sporting a black blazer and khakis for her Hill visit, was in town to talk about an issue dear to her heart, mental-health policy. (In addition to her day job, Close is a longtime advocate for mental-health awareness, having founded a nonprofit organization after her sister was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.) Close was spotted in a “very animated” convo with Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), per a spy — it seems the two had a lot to talk about after appearing together at an event earlier in the day sponsored by The Washington Post.

Our colleague, congressional reporter Rachael Bade, also eyed actor John Cusack amid the marble hallways. The “Say Anything” star and liberal activist apparently had some specific topics on his mind, including the impeachment of President Trump, as he headed into a meeting with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

So THIS Is fun: Actor @JohnCusack is on the Hill meeting w/members abt impeaching Trump, sounds like.



He's abt to huddle with Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler



Me to Cusack: Why are you here?

Him: Guess.

Me: Impeachment?

He smiles and adds: "And other things." — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 16, 2019

And then there was Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, in full black leather rocker regalia, who turned up at the White House and at the Pentagon, where he choked back tears at an event honoring military service members. Simmons talked about his mother, who he said recently died at 93 and was a teenager when she was put in a Nazi concentration camp. Later, when the family lived in America, he recalled watching her cry when she saw the American flag. “As an 8 year-old boy I didn’t understand why, but from my mother’s point of view, we were finally safe.”