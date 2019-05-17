

The home being sold by former BET CEO Debra Lee in the Massachusetts Heights area of Washington. (HomeVisit)

After sitting on the market for nearly three years and facing price drops totaling $4 million, the home of former BET chief executive and chairman Debra Lee has been sold, according to Urban Turf.

Originally listed for $13.5 million, the luxurious single-family estate decreased in price several times over the years before finding a buyer earlier this month. Despite the cuts, the Massachusetts Heights home is the most expensive to go under contract in Washington this year, Urban Turf reports.

Marshall Moya Design, one of the architecture firms behind Audi Field (the newest home of the D.C. United soccer team), designed the expansive Rock Creek Park home, which spans approximately 11,000 square feet. The estate, listed by Washington Fine Properties, boasts amenities such as a movie theater, saltwater pool and a nine-car garage.

Why ditch her posh digs? Lee initially put her mansion up for sale in 2016 when BET announced its plans to pull out of the D.C. market. When she left the area in 2017, Lee said she would be splitting her time between New York and Los Angeles, where her children live.



The home was last listed for $9.5 million. (HomeVisit)



Lee used to entertain and host many events at her lavish mansion. (HomeVisit)



The home boasts a saltwater pool. (HomeVisit)

