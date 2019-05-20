

Meghan McCain was sorry, after all, for revealing details about the "Game of Thrones" finale. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TIME)

Meghan McCain apparently thinks “Game of Thrones” plotlines are like milk: There’s no point in crying about them getting spilled.

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the talk show co-host revealed a major plot point in the previous evening’s final episode of the HBO drama. (We won’t say what the spoiler was, of course, for those of you fighting valiantly to avoid such disclosures — just know that McCain was decidedly not pleased with the show’s ending.) When McCain’s fellow co-host Sunny Hostin — who isn’t yet caught up on the latest season of GoT — protested, McCain at first defended her spoilsport ways.

“I’m sorry, but it’s all over the Internet!” McCain said. “I wasn’t told I wasn’t allowed to say it.”

And when some members of the studio audience seemed put out, too, she doubled down. “I’m sorry you guys are so triggered by me telling you the ending,” she added. “You guys are like genuinely upset.”

Later, McCain seemed more circumspect, and wrote a fuller apology — and appended a spoiler alert for anyone who hadn’t watched “The View” yet. (Wait, was that a spoiler of a spoiler?) “I’m so sorry for the # GOT spoilers on the show today!” she tweeted. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler.”

One fan responded to her on-air spoiler with a meme from “Thrones” showing a zealot nun clanging a bell and chanting “Shame! Shame!” as Cersei Lannister, the show’s resident baddie, did a literal walk of shame. To which McCain pointed to her earlier mea culpa: “I apologized.”