Cause: Passage of the SHIELD Act ― one of those cleverly acronym-ed pieces of legislation that stands for “Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution.” Basically, it targets people who share explicit images of someone without their consent, a.k.a. “nonconsensual pornography” or “revenge porn.”

Celeb: Model-actress-activist Amber Heard (firmly putting aside those tabloid headlines currently swirling about her former marriage to actor Johnny Depp), sharing her own story of having been hacked in 2014 — along with a handful of other Hollywood actresses — and having her nude photos distributed around the Internet.

Scene: A Wednesday news conference with Reps. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) in the Capitol Visitor Center to reintroduce the bill. Heard, wearing a sleek black dress with black and white loafers that looked ready to pound the marble halls of Congress, stood next to (and high-fived) lawmakers talking up the legislation before making her own case.

Sound bite: Heard’s tone was passionate as she described the fallout, even years later, from her hacking. “My stolen and manipulated photos are still online to this day, posted again and again with sexually explicit and humiliating and degrading headlines about my body, about myself,” she said. “I continue to be harassed, stalked and humiliated by the theft of those images.”

“The consequences to my personal safety, dignity and livelihood are severe,” she continued. “My relationships, my family, my profession, my opportunities, and moreover, my expectations for bodily autonomy and liberty are forever compromised.”