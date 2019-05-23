

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer lobbied Congress on Thursday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Michelle Pfeiffer, making the rounds on Capitol Hill on Thursday?

The “Scarface” actress, dressed in a lobbyist-approved black suit with a knapsack slung across a stylish shoulder, was spotted snapping a pic in front of the statue of Ben Franklin on the Senate side of the Capitol building in between meetings with lawmakers. Pfeiffer, who moonlights as a board member for the Environmental Working Group, was urging the passage of legislation sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to boost oversight of the cosmetics industry.

EWG knows a thing or two about using star power to boost the cause: The group last year brought Kourtney Kardashian to the Senate for a briefing on the bill.