

Rapper T.I. visited the Capitol on Wednesday. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . rapper T.I. and radio host Charlamagne tha God on Capitol Hill on Wednesday?

The famous faces were among those attending a Congressional Black Caucus event on “opportunity zones,” an initiative created in the tax overhaul bill last year that encourages investment in low-income areas. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) hosted the forum, which brought together investors from the media, music and real estate industries, we’re told.

Also participating were David Gross (rapper Nipsey Hussle’s business partner who came in Hussle’s stead after the rapper was fatally shot in March) and Los Angeles council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Charlamagne, a South Carolina native, posted some Instagram pics of his visit. “Spent my day with a few good men, discussing quite a few good things,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Scott. “Salute South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. @senatortimscott for leading the charge on Opportunity Zone Legislation. South Carolina we all we got!!!! #OurOpportunity”