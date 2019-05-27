

The painting of Patrick O'Connell and Luray is called "Heir Apparent." (Dan Swartz)

At the famously festive Inn at Little Washington, there’s always an excuse for a party. And this one was particularly good: friends of the Inn (FOIs?) gathered on Saturday for an unveiling of a portrait of chef Patrick O’Connell and his Dalmatian, the Inn’s informal mascot.

The painting by Bradley Stevens — the Virginia-based artist who has painted notables from George Washington (his copy of Gilbert Stuart’s famous artwork hangs at Mount Vernon) to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) — depicts the three Michelin-starred O’Connell wearing chef pants as he perches on the arm of an ornate, thronelike chair where his pup, Luray, is seated.

As guests, including Stevens and NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, celebrated in whimsical, Francophile style (think French clowns, accordion music and a dish the chef dubbed the “World’s Smallest Baked Potato”), O’Connell mingled — as did his four-legged companion.



The dessert presentation. (Dan Swartz)



Patrick O’Connell and Andrea Mitchell. (Dan Swartz)



Guests were greeted with champagne. (Dan Swartz)



Bradley Stevens, left, is known for realist paintings. (Dan Swartz)



Patrick O’Connell's dog is a Dalmatian named Luray. (Dan Swartz)