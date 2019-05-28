

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, left, and her daughter Willow Palin in December 2015. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Double-expecting: Willow Palin, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, and her husband, Ricky Bailey. Palin, 24, posted a pic on Instagram of two baby onesies, what looks like an ultrasound image, and a sign that reads “and then there were four: Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019.”

The couple married last year. On Instagram, the mom-to-be added “@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” to the post and the hashtag #TWINS for good measure.

It’s tough to keep your favorite Wassillan clan sorted, so here’s a reminder of where Willow stands in the lineup of Team Palin: She’s the former Alaska governor’s third child (older siblings are Track, who has a history of domestic abuse arrests, and Bristol, most recently of “Teen Mom OG” fame, who has three kids of her own) and the middle of the three Palin daughters (there’s a younger daughter, Piper, too). Little brother Trig Palin, who was a babe in arms at the 2008 Republican National Convention, is now 11.