

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies in 2018 on Capitol Hill. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The conservative-friendly play “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers” was planned to have a short run in Washington as a one-night-only production, but now it won’t make it to the stage.

Logan Circle’s Studio Theatre announced this week that it is canceling the play, citing “threats of violence.” Conservative journalist-turned-filmmaker Phelim McAleer was scheduled to debut his work — a verbatim performance of anti-Trump text messages between FBI attorney Lisa Page and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, starring actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson — at the Mead Theatre, the largest of Studio’s three theatres, on June 13. His plans to film the performance and then post it on YouTube came to a halt when the venue called off the event.

“Media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event and have generated open and violent threats against the theater and event participants,” Studio Theatre said in a statement. “Studio has an institutional responsibility to consider the safety of our staff, patrons, community, event organizers and attendees. These concerns must be paramount.”

Although it’s not clear what caused the security alarm, McAleer told the Hollywood Reporter that the only threat he was aware of came from a Twitter user, who wrote in a now-deleted post: “Have the Capitol Steps open, lock the doors, and set the theater on fire.” He claimed in a statement to Deadline that the cancellation is “the left’s attempts to sabotage it by forcing the venue’s withdrawal so close to the event date.”

McAleer told THR that Studio was censoring facts by canceling the play. “They are hiding behind ‘safety concerns’ in order to squash diversity of opinions in the theater.”