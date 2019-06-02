Chinatown got a lot brighter on Friday as nearly 1,500 attendees descended on the Smithsonian American Art Museum to celebrate the Countdown! kickoff party for Pride Month, a celebration of the LGTBQ community. Hosted by Brightest Young Things and Capital Pride, the rainbow-lit reverie featured belle of the ball Aquaria, the Season 10 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and red-carpet star of last month’s Met Gala camp-style extravaganza. Local community heroes House of Sonique, Ruth Allen Ginsburg and more performed. When the clock struck midnight, the massive crowd chanted, “Happy Queer New Year’s.”
