

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 winner Aquaria celebrates at the Countdown! kickoff party for Pride Month on Friday. ((Mariah Miranda for BYT))

Chinatown got a lot brighter on Friday as nearly 1,500 attendees descended on the Smithsonian American Art Museum to celebrate the Countdown! kickoff party for Pride Month, a celebration of the LGTBQ community. Hosted by Brightest Young Things and Capital Pride, the rainbow-lit reverie featured belle of the ball Aquaria, the Season 10 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and red-carpet star of last month’s Met Gala camp-style extravaganza. Local community heroes House of Sonique, Ruth Allen Ginsburg and more performed. When the clock struck midnight, the massive crowd chanted, “Happy Queer New Year’s.”



The Smithsonian American Art Museum was lit with rainbows for the event. ((Mariah Miranda for BYT))



Revelers enjoy the party. ((Mariah Miranda for BYT))



Performer KC B. Yoncé greets fans at the Pride Month kickoff party. (Mariah Miranda for BYT)



Attendees enjoy the Smithsonian American Art Museum. (Mariah Miranda for BYT)



Countdown! was hosted by Brightest Young Things and Capital Pride in a historic first partnership with the Smithsonian American Art Museum. (Mariah Miranda for BYT)