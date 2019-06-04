

President Trump speaks at a news conference in London on June 4. (Neil Hall/EPA-EFE)

Good news for anyone dying to commemorate the president later this month: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” is headed to the nation’s capital over the weekend of June 14. President Trump’s 73rd birthday is June 14. This is not a coincidence.

The late-night comedy show announced Tuesday that its award-winning pop-up exhibit — which has traveled from New York to Los Angeles since 2017 — will make its D.C. debut at the Showroom event space about half a dozen blocks away from the White House.

The entire interactive exhibit, which first opened in Manhattan across the street from Trump Tower, is a huge social-media troll come to life, or, as former “Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj first described it, “a living breathing ode to his greatest contribution to society.”

The traveling show will have familiar elements from its other stops. According to a statement from Comedy Central, exhibitions such as the “SAD!” video retrospective (“a collection of people, places and things that the President has deemed ‘SAD!' ”) and “Trump vs. Trump” (which documents his “unique ability to hold a variety of different opinions on the same subject)” will be on display for attendees. But the Washington exhibit will also offer a new feature titled “Melania Trump: Trying To Help.”

“This new exhibit honors the First Lady’s crusade to end cyberbullying,” the network said. “We highlight her battle against those who use personal attacks, threats of violence, and really dumb nicknames in a vain attempt to soothe their own insatiable insecurities.”