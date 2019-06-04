

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event on May 9. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Amazon may not be building a headquarters in New York City, but Jeff Bezos is getting a prime slice of the Big Apple anyway.

Not four months after the tech giant ditched plans to build a campus for 25,000 employees in Long Island City, Queens, the company’s founder and chief executive has purchased a palatial set of condos in Lower Manhattan for more than $80 million.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, last month bought the penthouse and two units below it at 212 Fifth Avenue, a Flatiron District tower overlooking Madison Square Park, per the Wall Street Journal.

The 10,079-square-foot penthouse unit, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, sold for $58 million on May 17, according to the website StreetEasy. On the same day, two other units, offering a combined 7,239 square feet (plus seven more bedrooms), sold for $28.45 million.

Amazon spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on the purchase.

The sale is the second largest in New York this year, the Journal reports (Bezos’s real estate score was far less than the $238 million penthouse that hedge-funder Ken Griffin bought earlier this year).

The move comes as Bezos is beginning a new chapter in his personal life: In April, he finalized his divorce with his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, and has been dating girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. MacKenzie Bezos has been preparing to write some checks lately, too — she recently announced that she would give away at least half of her estimated $36 billion fortune to charity.

The former couple together owned mansions in Bellevue, Wash., and Beverly Hills; a ranch in Texas; other condos in New York City; and a former museum being converted into the largest private home in Washington, D.C.