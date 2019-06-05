

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, testifies on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A week after security threats forced Studio Theatre to cancel a one-night-only production of a conservative-friendly play, “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers” has been rehomed.

The show, originally slated to take place at the Logan Circle venue on June 13, will now be performed in the amphitheater at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, according to Deadline. The piece by conservative journalist turned filmmaker Phelim McAleer is essentially a verbatim reading of anti-Trump texts between then-FBI attorney Lisa Page and agent Peter Strzok.

Studio Theatre called off the event last week after threats of violence, which McAleer attributed to a since-deleted tweet that appeared to target the cast (actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson star) and audience. But McAleer then claimed censorship was the real reason for the cancellation and vowed the show would go on.

[Washington theater cancels conservative filmmaker’s play amid security threats]

"This is a victory for artistic freedom and the truth and a victory over the cowards who tried to stop the play,” McAleer said in a statement to Deadline about securing the new venue. “It’s great to be able to put the truth about these ‘Deep State’ shenanigans on the stage and release it online so everyone can see what was really going on behind closed doors.”