

Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit next to Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, at Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z took in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. At one point, the woman to Bey’s left leaned over her to chat with the singer’s husband.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

It’s tough to make out the exchange, seen in an ESPN tweet that featured a 13-second video clip. The woman, Nicole Curran, is married to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, so the two sports fans may have been talking about the game or the increasingly heated rivalry between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, who would emerge the victors in Wednesday’s game. It’s also possible that Curran was congratulating the rapper on his newly minted billionaire status.

But context was disregarded as the Internet seized on the last few seconds of the clip: Beyoncé's smile fades and the singer appears to brush against Curran’s shoulder while shifting in her coveted seat. In the hands of social media users, the moment became a courtside drama about a mere mortal who audaciously invaded Beyoncé’s personal space. (Spoiler alert: The singer did not approve of this breach of royal protocol.)

In TMZ’s version, Beyoncé directed “epic side-eye” at Curran, who Jezebel dubbed the singer’s “latest enemy.” “PSA: Do not Lean Over Beyoncé,” Vulture cautioned.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Some of the discourse referenced the last time that video footage of the Carters led to wild speculation about Beyoncé's reaction to those who would dare to wrong her (one tweet dubbed Curran “Becky with the good seats”). We know now that sometimes drama goes down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator. What happens if there’s billions upon billions of dollars in a Bay Area sports arena?

Before we get to that, let us recall that Beyoncé isn’t the first celebrity to unwittingly turn a sporting event into a trending topic. The Game 3 moment briefly took some pressure off rapper Drake, whose courtside antics have long been known to inspire memes and commentary. Last week, after the Raptors fan wore a “Home Alone”-themed hoodie that took a not-so-subtle jab at Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Drake received a playful tweet from actor Macaulay Culkin.

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

The ribbing has gone both ways. According to TMZ, the Warriors warmed up for Wednesday’s game with a playlist featuring Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon,” which famously takes aim at the Toronto native.

In March, a passionate public display of affection between actress Kate Beckinsale and comedian Pete Davidson at a New York Rangers game inspired a parade of memes and references to “tonsil hockey.”

Someone please save Antoni pic.twitter.com/lszZiZealR — ash (@aisghair) March 4, 2019

Poor Antoni Porowski, seated to their right, was cast as the couple’s uncomfortable third-wheel. (The “Queer Eye” expert later clarified that his concerned expression had, in fact, been related to the hockey game.)

Our post-season 3 trailer mooooddd 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aDMITZJp1W — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 5, 2019

Beckinsale, who has established a witty and forthright social media presence, pointedly responded to one meme in particular.

These courtside moments are usually in good fun (see: Larry David grimacing alongside rapper Nelly and “The Hangover” star Justin Bartha in a 2013 courtside snapshot or decades of Spike Lee pacing the sidelines of Madison Square Garden) that even people who don’t understand sports can get in on. But Wednesday’s moment took a rather ugly turn. The Beyhive (as the singer’s aggressively loyal fans are known) descended upon Curran’s Instagram account, leaving a bevy of bee emoji in the comments of her photos.

[Wrong Rachel: Angry Beyoncé fans threaten to stop eating Rachael Ray’s tacos after album drop]

Curran responded to her critics Thursday morning, posting a perfectly pleasant photo of her and Beyoncé. “We should all help and support each other,” she reportedly wrote, before making her Instagram account private.

ESPN writer Ramona Shelburne tweeted Thursday afternoon that she had spoken to Curran, who “was in tears” and reported receiving death threats over the courtside clip.

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

The ordeal speaks to the perils of Internet vitriol and obsessive fandom, not to mention the risk of assuming the context of a conversation between three very wealthy people. In a nod to good sportsmanship, we should all take the time to remember that it’s just a game.

And lest we forget that celebrities are actual humans, let us remember this very relatable courtside moment between Rihanna, Ethan Hawke and the actor’s son.

