

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump, with their wives, Melania Trump and Akie Abe, watch sumo wrestlers compete. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump might famously be obsessed with the size of his hands, but it was his large foot size that nearly caused an international incident.

Shinsuke Sugiyama, Japan’s ambassador to the United States, spilled a little bit of behind-the-scenes tea from Trump’s recent visit to Japan during his remarks on Wednesday at the National Gallery of Art’s press preview of its new show, “The Life of Animals in Japanese Art.”

Sugiyama described the president and first lady’s attendance at a sumo match last month, and said the couple seemed very interested in the traditional event. But the president’s presence posed a challenge to the hosts, he revealed. It’s custom for an audience attending a wrestling match to take off their shoes, but for Trump, they provided special slippers to wear. Finding the right size? Not so easy.

“There was some difficulty finding slippers” because Trump is a big man, the diplomat said, motioning with his hands to indicate the size of POTUS’s feet. All’s well that ends well: The president enjoyed the match and tweeted a rave review. “Tonight in Tokyo, Japan at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, it was my great honor to present the first-ever U.S. President’s Cup to Sumo Grand Champion Asanoyama,” Trump later tweeted. “Congratulations! A great time had by all, thank you @AbeShinzo!!”