

Former first couple Michelle and Barack Obama are getting into the audio game. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

They’re writing books and producing TV shows and movies, so now, former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are getting into podcasting, obviously.

The couple’s production company, Higher Ground, announced a deal Thursday with audiostreaming service Spotify under which they will “develop, produce, and lend their voices” to an unspecified number of podcasts.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” the former president said in a news release announcing the partnership. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas."

Higher Ground also announced that it’s expanding with the addition of Higher Ground Audio.

"Podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together,” Obama said in the release.

Michelle Obama offered a hint about the kinds of projects on which they’re hoping to work. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” she said, per the statement. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds—and their hearts.”

The couple in April revealed the slate of projects they are producing for streaming giant Netflix, a lineup that includes a feature film about abolitionist Frederick Douglass, a kids series, a period drama and a reality show about “everyday heroes safeguarding our nation.”

The Obamas have long been Spotify users: Obama regularly put out playlists of eclectic tunes that were so popular the company jokingly offered him the post-White House job of “President of Playlists.”