

Abby Huntsman and husband Jeffrey Livingston in 2015. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

It’s twins for “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman, who welcomed daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey on Wednesday.

“Couldn’t be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery,” Huntsman wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and nurses who make it all possible.”

Huntsman, already mom to 18-month-old Isabel Grace, announced her “crazy and exciting news” in January on the ABC talk show: “We are having a girl and a boy.”

Huntsman’s husband, Jeffrey Livingston, took the news lying down: He fainted in the doctor’s office when the couple found out they were expecting twins, according to Huntsman. “I look over and I’m like, ‘Are you serious? You aren’t delivering these things!’ ”

The former “Fox & Friends” co-host admitted at the time that she knew “nothing” about twins but assumed the first year with a New York apartment with multiple children younger than 2 would “be a lot.”

Her father, Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, and mother, Mary Kaye, flew in from Moscow for the birth.

The new mother of three described daughter Ruby as “a sweet, very calm baby” and son William as “ready to raise havoc” in an interview with People magazine.

Huntsman, who began her maternity leave in May, will return to “The View” in the fall.