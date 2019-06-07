

Television personality Sean Hannity, right, speaks during a campaign rally with President Trump on Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Sean Hannity spoke with fury on Thursday night about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is reported to have told fellow Democrats that she’d rather see President Trump in prison after being defeated in the 2020 election than be impeached.

Hannity, a relentless Trump booster who scolds Democrats nightly on his show, said the comments were a sign that Democrats were “now the party of anti-Trump rage and psychosis.”

“For some reason even impeaching Trump apparently is not enough,” he said. He called Pelosi’s remarks “beyond despicable behavior.”

[Pelosi tells colleagues she wants to see Trump ‘in prison,’ not impeached]

“That happens in banana republics,” he said. “By the way they would literally turn in many ways the USA into a country we would no longer recognize.”

But many were quick to point to Hannity’s remarks as hypocrisy, bordering on dishonesty.

Sean Hannity on Fox tonight, without any hint of irony: "Based on no actual crimes, [Pelosi] wants a political opponent locked up in prison. Umm, that happens in banana republics. Beyond despicable behavior." pic.twitter.com/bZceCo4sIn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2019

Hannity has regularly questioned why Hillary Clinton was not jailed for using a private email server while she was serving as secretary of state. A chorus of Republicans have made similar calls, forever immortalized by the Trump rally chant of “Lock her up” during the 2016 campaign.

Here are some of these instances.

August 13, 2015: Hannity ended his show with the question of the day for his audience. “Based on what you know, do you think Hillary Clinton should go to jail over the server scandal?” he asked. “Let us know what you think.”

June 26, 2016: Hannity aired Trump’s statements at a campaign rally that Clinton “should be in jail.”

“Clinton still refuses to accept responsibility for what she’s done, and instead she’s tried numerous times to just brush it aside,” Hannity said, before going to his guests, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow and Fox commentator Jeanine Pirro, to examine the potential for her to be criminally charged.

“Isn’t the mishandling alone, Judge Jeanine, isn’t that in and of itself a crime?” Hannity asked.

“Yes,” Pirro said.

Nov. 3, 2016: Just days before the election, Hannity noted that “Hillary Clinton is campaigning to be the next president. She should be the one in jail."

[Trump calls Pelosi a ‘nasty, vindictive, horrible person’ after she said she’d like to see him in prison]

June 14, 2017: Hannity and a panel debated the news that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

“Why isn’t Hillary in jail, Jay?” he asked Sekulow, again a guest on the show.

This piece will be updated.

Read more:

He went to resolve a DUI warrant. Two days later he died in prison.

At least one dead, nearly two dozen injured in tactical vehicle accident near West Point

An American said she was brutally attacked at a Dominican resort. Police believe the case has holes, the resort claims.