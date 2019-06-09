

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married this weekend in Montecito, Calif. (Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Married: Actor Chris Pratt and political scion Katherine Schwarzenegger, in a “romantic” ceremony on Saturday at a ranch in Montecito, Calif., according to reports.

The bride, 29, is the daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, the TV journalist and member of the Kennedy clan. Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the author of several books, and the “Avengers” star got engaged in January after dating for only a few months.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Pratt wrote on Instagram after giving her a bling-y diamond ring. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to go boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

On hand to watch the couple exchange vows were the bride’s parents, other family members and friends including actor Rob Lowe, per the reports.

It’s the first marriage for her and the second for Pratt, 39, who split with actress Anna Faris in 2017. Pratt and Faris have a 6-year-old son.