Hey isn’t that . . . the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” partying it up at La Vie on Saturday afternoon?

Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon celebrated mom-to-be Ashley Darby at the swanky waterfront restaurant at the Wharf. Darby’s Bravo counterparts shared photos of themselves cradling her baby bump at the elaborate baby shower, which featured elements such as a photo backdrop, a floral archway and an acrobat for entertainment, according to a video of the event that Darby shared to Instagram.

“I am still coming down from the joy and excitement of Baby D’s shower of love this weekend,” Darby captioned the Instagram post. “Michael and I are blessed to be surrounded by you caring, loving, supportive people. Life is much more fulfilling with you in it.”

Darby, 30, shared her pregnancy troubles in previous episodes of RHOP, disclosing on the 2018 reunion special that she had suffered a miscarriage. She announced her pregnancy with “Baby D” in February and shared a very Housewives-esque gender reveal to Instagram on May 29 — a video of husband Michael Darby releasing a sachet of blue powder while skydiving.

Darby is due sometime in July.