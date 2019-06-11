

Founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci greets guests with his wife, Deidre Ball, during the 10th SALT Conference at the Bellagio on May 8 in Las Vegas. (David Becker for The Washington Post)

Deidre Ball, the wife of short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, is apparently ready for her close-up

Mrs. Mooch is being courted by Bravo brass to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” according to Page Six. An “insider” described Ball as “reality-TV gold.” The network has not responded to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

The couple have certainly had their drama-filled moments. In 2017, Ball, then nine months pregnant with the couple’s second son, filed for divorce. Scaramucci missed his son’s birth while ensconced at the White House during his 11-day tenure before his epic firing following an expletive-laden New Yorker interview. The couple eventually called off their split and reconciled, appearing on “Dr. Phil” in 2018. In September, the pair launched a podcast called, what else, “Mooch and the Mrs.”

Scaramucci and Ball are no strangers to reality TV. Scaramucci was a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother,” and his stint on the show, much like his tenure at the White House, was blink and you’ll miss it brief.

In its 11th season, “The Real Housewives of New York” has made household names out of its main stars, such as Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. If Scaramucci and Ball are cast on the show, which plays fast and loose with the definition of “housewife,” their social, work and family lives will be fodder for the drama-filled franchise that relies on backbiting, gossip and lots of pinot grigio for plot twists.