

Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch performs during the Trespass America Festival at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 5 2012, in Cleveland. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Spencer, former drummer for metal band Five Finger Death Punch, is pivoting to a new career: in law enforcement, as a reserve officer.

Fox News reported that the 46-year-old Nevada resident was sworn into the Rockport Police Department, in his home state of Indiana, on Monday.

“It’s an honor to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers,” he wrote on Instagram.

Spencer’s career-change announcement, made on social media, was well received by his fans. Some responded with surprise and admiration, one writing: “Wow! Big difference between drummer and reserve police officer — congrats and talk about multi talented!”

Others lauded the former drummer, who left the band last year.

“Congratulations! Being a prominent musician and still taking pride in wearing a uniform for your country is a dream,” said one Twitter user.

“You’re an inspiration,” another wrote, “Much love mr Spencer! Cant wait to see some body cam footage soon!!!”

The Washington Post couldn’t reach Spencer for a comment, but he told WFIE: “You just see the impact that they have on everyone’s life. It’s so important."

Former FFDP Drummer Now Reserve Police Officer

Jeremy Spencer, former drummer of heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch, was recently sworn in as a Reserve Police Officer of the Rockport, Indiana Police Department by city Mayor Gay Ann Harney. pic.twitter.com/U1L96TLvzt — ‌ㅤㅤㅤ‌‏َJeremy Spencer (@drumsfromhell) June 10, 2019

