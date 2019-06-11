

Louise Linton will judge a Washington film contest. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is all about (the movie) business these days. The actress and film producer — whose Hall of Fame of Scandals include that infamously out-of-touch Instagram post in she which flaunted luxury designers, and for a photo that went viral in which she clutches sheets of freshly minted dollar bills in a black-gloved hand — is set to help judge a Washington film festival.

Linton is a member of the jury for the Capitol Hill Film Classic, a short-film competition that culminates Thursday night with a screening in which the jury will watch 13 shorts along with the audience and then crown best-picture and director winners (the crowd gets to vote for audience awards, too).

Linton has lately been about rehabbing her image (her Insta-feed is peppered with on-set photos and cute dogs) and focusing on her work, including the upcoming “dark comedy” “Me, You, Madness” in which she co-stars alongside “Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick as a “young thief who discovers he’s robbing the home of a serial killer.”

Other judges for the Washington event include political adviser and TV producer Mark McKinnon, Politico’s Daniel Lippman, Cameron Gilreath Normand of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and local filmmaker Chad Eric Smith, according to organizers.

Linton recently clapped back at critics after attending a state dinner at Buckingham Palace during President Trump’s visit to the U.K., explaining on social media that she — not taxpayers — had paid her expenses. To a commenter who called her a “No talent grifter,” she breezily replied: “I paid for my London trip so chill, friend! Nothing out of your pocket!”