

Ali Wong arrives at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" on May 22 at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

What’s the first thing you do when the Smithsonian requests an iconic look from your closet? Why turn them down, of course.

Comedian Ali Wong, starring in the Netflix rom-com “Always be My Maybe,” made a name for herself on the streaming giant with the 2016 stand-up special “Baby Cobra.” She was seven months pregnant with her first daughter during filming, and the baby bump skimming dress Wong wore onstage became a thing.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Wong was asked what became of the dress that had starred in so many Halloween Instagram posts.

“The Smithsonian actually asked me to donate it,” Wong said.

“For real? You gave it to them, right?” Kimmel asked.

“I said no at first,” Wong replied.

Okay, let her explain. Wong, who said she purchased the now-discontinued $8 dress from H&M, had hoped to save it for her daughter one day. But the actress had another daughter two years later and decided she didn’t want the siblings to duke it out over the now iconic fast fashion moment.

So Wong, who added that it was an “honor” to have her dress in the National Museum of American History’s famous collection, relented but has yet to actually get the dress to Washington.

“I have to wash it because there’s all this probably pregnant juice on it still,” joked Wong.

But seriously folks, she is honored. Wong added that her father, Adolphus Wong, who died in 2011, would be especially proud. The anesthesiologist, Wong said, was always in her corner, showing up to her grittier bar gigs and standing to be acknowledged by the small crowds after her dirtier jokes.

“Even when I was struggling, he was so supportive,” Wong said. “I think about him seeing that costume at the Smithsonian, he would probably be outside of that museum every day.”