Ariana Grande is making a sizable donation to Planned Parenthood in the wake of a wave of anti-abortion laws in the South.

The pop star is giving $250,000 in proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta to the reproductive health nonprofit organization.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Leana Wen said in a statement. “Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives."

Grande is the latest in a slew of Hollywood types to take action against Georgia’s controversial “heartbeat bill," which bans abortions in almost all cases and was signed into law last month by Gov. Brian Kemp. More than 40 celebrities, including Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer signed a letter to Kemp pledging to urge Hollywood studios to move TV and movie production away from the state. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Stranger Things” are among the hit titles that were filmed in the peach state.