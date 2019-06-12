

Hunter Biden is remarried. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, recently married a Los Angeles woman named Melissa Cohen, the bride’s mother confirms.

News reports on Wednesday revealed the surprising nuptials of 49-year-old Hunter, whose love life has previously been the subject of tabloid-worthy drama: In 2017 he divorced his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, after a messy split in which she accused him of blowing money on drugs and strip clubs. Soon after, the Biden family acknowledged he was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau.

“They are very happy,” said Zoe Cohen, Melissa Cohen’s mother who was reached by phone in the bride’s native South Africa. She declined to provide more details of her daughter’s marriage to the former vice president’s son. “She’s a very special girl,” she added.

It is the second marriage for Melissa Cohen, as well; she split from her husband in 2014, according to public records. Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden have three children. It’s unclear when Hunter and Hallie Biden stopped dating, but Page Six in early May confirmed their split.

Melissa Cohen co-owns a business in Los Angeles called Tribal Worlds, whose mission is to “promote indigenous conservation,” according to public records.

TMZ first reported the “surprise” wedding, which it says happened May 16.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and attempts to reach Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen were unsuccessful.

Research editor Alice Crites contributed to this report.