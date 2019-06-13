Cuba Gooding Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of forcible touching, according to the New York Police Department.

The actor turned himself into authorities at about 2 p.m., where he was arrested for the misdemeanor charge, Detective Martin Brown told The Washington Post.

According to police, Gooding, 51, touched a woman without her consent on Sunday night in Midtown Manhattan. She filed a police report.

The address provided by police is where the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square is located. Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, told the Associated Press that video from the bar showed his client did not commit a crime and “there is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part.”

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Gooding denied the accusations when approached by TMZ on Wednesday.

“I trust the system and the process,” he said. “There’s a tape that shows what really happened. That’s the most important thing.”

Gooding, who broke through with the 1991 film “Boyz N The Hood,” won an Oscar in 1997 for his supporting role in “Jerry Maguire.” He earned an Emmy nomination in 2016 for portraying O.J. Simpson in the first season of the FX anthology series “American Crime Story.”

In 2012, a New Orleans bartender accused Gooding of pushing her after she asked him to leave the establishment. He had allegedly become angry with fans who wanted to take pictures with him. Police issued a misdemeanor battery warrant for his arrest, CNN reported at the time, but the bartender eventually dropped all charges.

Gooding’s lawyers could not be reached by The Post.

This story will be updated.