Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House Thursday — this time to join President Trump to talk about improving former inmates’ lives and their transition home following incarceration.

Sporting a chic bob and an oversize deep-green blazer, Kardashian West spoke alongside a host of criminal justice advocates and Trump to highlight his administration’s second-chance hiring and reentry initiative.

"We must make sure the Americans returning from prison get a true second chance,” Trump said. “When former inmates come home, the single most important thing we can do is help them get a job.”

A major barrier in that process? Transportation, according to KKW. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star announced a new ride-hailing program that will allocate gift cards to former inmates and allow them to use the rides to get to job interviews and their workplaces.

KKW has established herself as a strong advocate of prison restructuring since she raised attention about Alice Marie Johnson and helped to get her sentence commuted last June. Since then, the reality star and beauty mogul has continued to rally behind the cause, going as far as bankrolling a team of lawyers to help prevent prisoners charged with low-level offenses from doing life behind bars. As of May 7, Kardashian West and co. had managed to successfully free 17 inmates under the First Step Act, according to a person familiar with the effort.

An aspiring lawyer herself, KKW pushed to pass the prison-restructuring bill, which mandates fair sentencing and bars use of restraints on pregnant inmates, among other things.

Kardashian West thanked Trump for his dedication to the cause she’s devoted herself to. “To get the president’s support and see it come to fruition was magic,” she said. “Seeing the compassion he’s had for criminal justice has been really remarkable.”

Trump returned the sentiment, referring to Kardashian West and husband Kanye West as “friends” and touting her law school studies, telling the audience, “Soon she’ll be one of the most successful lawyers.”

Kardashian wasn’t the only woman Trump lauded at the news conference — he spotted Sarah Sanders, who recently announced she’s leaving her position at the White House, and pulled her up to publicly thank her.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sanders said. “I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes.”