

Kim Kardashian is headed to the White House.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Look alive, Washington. That event Thursday afternoon at the White House on the hiring of prisoners released under the new First Step Act is getting some star power: Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian will be joining the president, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Kardashian had lobbied for the law, including at an Oval Office meeting and in huddles with presidential adviser Jared Kushner. The hard-to-keep-up-with star also helped secure a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Now that the First Step Act is the law of the land, Kardashian is turning her perfectly-mascaraed gaze to its implementation. She’s drawing attention to the reentry into society and the workforce of prisoners released under the law.

Kardashian posted a video of herself on the way to the event. “So excited to announce some exciting things,” she said.