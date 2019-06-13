Kim Kardashian is headed to the White House.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Emily Heil
Emily Heil
Co-author of the Reliable Source

Look alive, Washington. That event Thursday afternoon at the White House on the hiring of prisoners released under the new First Step Act is getting some star power: Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian will be joining the president, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Kardashian had lobbied for the law, including at an Oval Office meeting and in huddles with presidential adviser Jared Kushner. The hard-to-keep-up-with star also helped secure a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Now that the First Step Act is the law of the land, Kardashian is turning her perfectly-mascaraed gaze to its implementation. She’s drawing attention to the reentry into society and the workforce of prisoners released under the law.

Kardashian posted a video of herself on the way to the event. “So excited to announce some exciting things,” she said.