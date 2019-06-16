

Hirshhorn Ball Co-Chair Di Mondo at the first annual Hirshhorn Ball on Saturday. (Tony Powell)

Washington went full Met Gala at the Hirshhorn on Saturday night. The museum’s first annual ball ushered in a new kind of party for this political town, where being normal was abnormal and showing skin was the name of the game.

There were no rules at the surrealist-themed bash. Partygoers sported everything from inflatable flamingo suits to behind-bearing chaps, each look — well, lewk — more daring than the next. Some opted to play up the surrealist theme: More than one attendee paid homage to René Magritte’s famous painting “The Son of Man,” fastening apples to hang in front of their faces. A particularly crafty guest tripped everyone out with makeup that mirrored her face, but upside down. Those who showed up looking subpar could quickly get a needed dose of “extra” at the glam tent from a makeup or nail artist.

The winner of the best-dressed contest managed to stand out among the crowd with her surrealist-painter-inspired get-up, topped off with a hoop skirt. A woman who fashioned an outfit around a giant tampon came in second place, with Mr. Googly Eye Lobster taking third.

Unlike most D.C. galas, where the political powerhouses steal the spotlight, drag queens reigned supreme at the Hirshhorn Ball. JoAnn Fabrixx treated spectators to a sexy burlesque number and host Pussy Noir brought down the house with a high-energy Lady Gaga lip sync. Voguing experts from the House of Sonique performed almost acrobatic-level stunts, all while rocking platform heels.

Noir summarized the night’s antics best: “We turn looks and we turn stunts.”



