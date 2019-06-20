

A scene from the 1950 Disney classic "Cinderella." The film has been added to the National Film Registry. (Walt Disney Co.)

Mary Walsh arrives in Washington this week not only as the head of Disney’s immense animation research library. She also will attend the ball at the Library of Congress as an ambassador for “Cinderella.”

On Thursday evening, Walsh will receive the honor from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in an official ceremony to celebrate that “Cinderella,” the animated classic from 1950, was recently named to the National Film Registry.

More than a dozen Disney feature films have been added to the registry, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Bambi,” “Fantasia” and “Pinocchio.” Among more recent Mouse House movies, 1994’s “The Lion King” (which is receiving an adaptation this summer) entered the registry in 2013, and “Toy Story” (which is receiving its third sequel this week) joined in 2005.

Upon the ceremony for “Cinderella,” Walsh says the movie remains ever relevant as its 70th anniversary nears.



A scene from "Cinderella." (Walt Disney Co.)

“She lives in a reality that has a lot of challenges, which she [faces] with courage and perseverance while staying true to herself, believing in her dreams,” Walsh says of the title character.

“She is an eternal optimist, and that’s a very human quality that we all strive for,” continues Walsh, a Southern California native. “I think that it was the same in the 1950s as it is today, and we all need some of that resiliency and perseverance and optimism in our lives today.”

Walt Disney was inspired to adapt the classic Charles Perrault fairy tale, but he encouraged his writers and animators to take creative liberties, Walsh notes.

Hayden says she believes that “Cinderella” still moves modern audiences because of the high level at which the filmmakers combined story and craft. The movie was nominated for three Oscars, for music and sound.

“There’s the magic of it, with the fairy dust and the costumes and the music and the color,” Hayden says. “There’s the art and the care, the details and the [oil-painted] backgrounds.”



"Cinderella" has been added to the National Film Registry. ((Walt Disney Co.) /(Walt Disney Co.))

That attention to artistry speaks to Walsh’s sense of mission at Disney’s animation research library, where she estimates that she oversees more than 65 million archived items.

“Audience members can sit in a film that resonates emotionally and visually and musically — that hits on all levels,” she says. “I want people to peel back the surface a little bit and think about the hundreds of artists it took to create this film — and how they make a character [like Cinderella] move and evolve.”

So what’s the next animated Disney classic she would like to see make the registry? Walsh points to “The Jungle Book” and “Mulan,” and perhaps the most overlooked, she says: 1973’s “Robin Hood.”

But for now, on the night of the ball, her focus is on “Cinderella.” “It’s had such a major cultural impact,” Walsh says, “that we’re still talking about the film almost 70 years later.”