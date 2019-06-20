

The spellchecker had a field day with the results of the Week 1333 homophone neologism contest this week.

Today’s Style Invitational results from Week 1333 — a whopping 60 blots of ink — were Classic Invite Neologism, the cream of at least 150 entries that made my shortlist this week, from a pool of perhaps 1,500 from well over 200 intrepid Losers.

Creating new words or expressions by modifying existing ones has been the Invite’s stock in trade almost from the start: Week 19 (July 1993) commanded: “Alter a well-known phrase or name by deleting, adding or changing only one letter, and then supply a definition for what results.” (Winner: “Beat me up, Scotty”: The last words of Commander James T. “Kinky” Kirk. — Joseph Engel and David Zvijac.)

The Invitational has gone on to run neologism contests by the dozen; I’m not going to tally them up from the previous 1,336 weeks, but I just eyeballed the 2015 section of the Master Contest List on the Losers’ website, NRARS.org, and counted eight neologism contests in that year alone. In fact, next week we have the results of another one, Week 1334, to combine two words from the Mueller report. (I usually try to keep them at least four weeks apart, but, hey, we had to get to the Mueller report.)

The neologism contests usually have some specific theme or parameters — for instance, this week’s was for homophones, sound-alike words. But the words and phrases (and accompanying definitions/descriptions) that they generate are quite similar, and reflect some generally understood principles of funny-word-making. Well, not generally understood by everyone, I guess. Here are a few short guidelines:

It’s usually better if your definition somehow relates to the original word. I don’t make it a hard and fast rule, but it’s almost always the case for entries I give ink; I think it’s true of all 60 entries this week. One cute entry I got this week was “Drama dairy: The cows are acting up again” — cute wordplay but no connection whatsoever to “dromedary” in the definition, something that bumped it out of the final 60. Better would have been something like “The bull got into the pasture and is humping the heifers!”

It’s great if your word would be useful in the real world. I don’t make this a hard and fast rule either, and in fact, there are almost always a few inking neologisms with clever wordplay but no real occasions for actual use. This week’s results are especially useful (as least in humor writing; (homophone jokes don’t tend to work orally), “crewedly” to describe inept rowing and “RKOlogy” for finding ancient movie reels, not as much, but still inkworthy. And Ray Gallucci’s “Gnulyweds: Beauty and the Beast” just might be used for a human couple. (It’s my fervent and unceasing wish that an Invite neologism will attain widespread use in the language; I had high hopes for Chris Doyle’s “gestapolemics,” comparing people to Nazis.)

What I don’t go for are totally nonapplicable definitions, like “Hareline: Ancestry.com for bunnies” or “Leegull: A bird that hangs out near marriage counseling offices, hospitals, and police stations.”

Avoid echoing your word in the definition. “Campfyre: A movie about the Fyre Festival, played for laughs” is just too heavy-handed. On the other hand, you don’t want to call attention to your effort not to repeat the word: Instead of saying “felid” to avoid saying “cat,” you might say “Ginger.”

Your word’s definition/description should match the part of speech of the word. Even though your word is new, it usually has some marker — most often a suffix — from which English-speakers will understand it as a noun, verb, adjective, etc. And so your definition has to follow that as well. If you have a noun ending like “-ment" or “-ness” or “-ation,” then your word is a noun and needs to be defined as some “person, place or thing.” Plural ending, plural definition.

I got this otherwise good one this week: “Nimbull: People who can BS their way out of any situation.” You can’t just make the word plural, because “nimbulls” wouldn’t be a homophone of an existing word. So you’d have to make the definition singular: “Someone who can BS out of any situation.” (Or “BS his way,” “BS her way” or even “BS their way,” given that The Post now approves the singular “they.”) On the other hand, it’s not a problem — in fact, it’s clever — that the author turned the adjective “nimble” into the noun “nimbull.”

A graceful definition of an adjective is more challenging. Here’s another entry from Week 1333: “Lowquacious: Someone who likes to talk dirty." The ending “-ious” demands that the word be read as an adjective, so you can’t define it as a noun. Not an option. But you don’t want to begin a funny line with “Pertaining to,” “Describing,” etc. But you could say, “What you might call someone who ...”

There are creative exceptions to almost everything, though. Here’s one more from this week, an adjective defined as a noun: “Pursenickety: A fastidious thief.” Maybe it could have been illustrated as a noun with a sentence following: “The pickpocket turned out to be a persnickety: He zipped my handbag back up and even tucked in a daisy.”

One last way around the parts-of-speech thing is to bypass definition form and just use the word in a funny sentence, or even a sentence that omits the word but gives an example of its meaning, like the one this week for “catasstrophe.” I wouldn’t want a whole lot of entries to read this way, but they’d provide a change of pace.

---

Avoiding all those pitfalls this week were lots and lots of Losers — I’ll be getting writer’s cramp the middle of next week when I mail out the prizes. They’re topped by Lose Cannon winner Mark Richardson (“Diss Cuss”), who takes the top spot for the third time; Mark also has seven runners-up among his relatively sane 56 blots of ink all-time. Pete Morelewicz has bounded back into Loserdom after lying low for a while, and in recent weeks has been inking up the joint. Hope he likes the double-homophone “Dali Llama” T-shirt (llama with a long curly mustache) that he won as second prize. Another recent hotshot, David Peckarsky, scores yet again with the ingenious and sarcastically fitting “Mnuchiae,” and there’s the ubiquitous Jeff Contompasis with the pithy “S’aint: Sinner.”

I actually would have preferred to mix all those ultra-short definitions with some longer-form ones. Even if I don’t specify, “Feel free to use the word in a funny sentence; do not feel free to use the word in an unfunny sentence,” feel free to use the word in a funny sentence.

What Doug Dug: The favorites this week of Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood were David Peckarsky’s runner-up “Mnuichiae” plus several honorable mentions: Bob Kruger’s “asfault,” Hildy Zampella’s “massagynist,”; Jonathan Jensen’s “sinopsis” and Lawrence McGuire’s “talegater.”

(Warning: Some unprintable homophones appear at the bottom of this page; if you don’t like bodily-fluid joke, do not read them.)

This week’s contest: Go for the funny

It’s what I often say about a contest that we haven’t done before, exactly; I’m inclined to be flexible about the format for the Week 1337 anagram-riddle contest as I start to see what material comes in. Already, after being asked in the Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook earlier today, I’ve clarified that the anagram may consist of more than one word. I’ll also say here that your anagram may even be a neologism, provided that the joke is clear.

Still not too late to RSVP to the Flushies!

We’re at about 50 people for the Losers’ annual awards luncheon (potluck) and funfest honoring the Loser of the Year and various other ignominies, but can fit some more on Saturday afternoon, June 29, noon to 4, in the viewific 20th-floor party room of Style Invitational Devotee Kathleen Delano’s condo building in Crystal City, only two blocks from the (open!) Metro station. If you didn’t get the Evite and would like to come — if you read this column, you’re enough of an Invitational fan for us — here’s your invitation on this here link. If you had RSVPed Yes earlier but can’t make it on the 29th, please update your reply. All the details should be on the Evite (click on “Read message from host” below the picture) but feel free to contact me with any more questions. As always, I’m looking forward to chatting with you and consuming the food you brought.

The banned play on: Unprintables from Week 1333

Even the Has No Filter Tom Witte, who nevertheless has managed to blot up more than 1,500 actual Invite inks, including this week, realized that these were unprintable in the contest results — or maybe, even, he didn’t want his name next to these 'phones in The Washington Post. He sent them (among others) to me separately, just for use at the bottom of the Conversational.

Peenness: Degree of similarity to a hammer.

Sement: A substance that affixes guilt to garments.

Oregasm: Paydirt.

Oregasm: The thrill of bringing forth a big lode.

We also had this zingy unprintable. from Andrew Ballard of London: “Fellacious: Hard to swallow.”