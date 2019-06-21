

Seth Meyers and Rihanna bonded over drinks on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." (NBC)

Seth Meyers and Rihanna went day drinking in a “Late Night” segment that aired Thursday night, and we learned a lot. To start, Meyers is terrible at making cocktails.

After guzzling a couple of drinks with the singer, Meyers stepped behind the bar to make mixed drinks inspired by some of his favorite Rihanna songs. “Cheers (Drink To That)” was somehow not one them.

First up was the “Under My Rum-brella,” a nod to the singer’s 2007 collaboration with Jay-Z. It consisted of rum, chocolate rum balls, a scoop of rum raisin ice cream and a handful of colorful cocktail umbrellas. Rihanna wanted to know what a chocolate rum ball was. “It’s not important,” the comedian assured her. She gamely took a sip before turning her face up in disgust.

“Based on your reaction, I’m going to say that’s an 8 out of 10,” Meyers said confidently.

“Diamonds in the Rye” paid homage to the lead single from Rihanna’s 2012 album “Unapologetic.” Rihanna was scared to try the simple pairing of rye whiskey and Blue Diamond almond milk because she doesn’t like milk at all. “It’s a nut alternative,” Meyers told her. “It’s nut milk.”

“Don’t you say that ever again,” Rihanna said, objecting to his use of “nut milk” before politely taking a couple sips. (For what it’s worth, Big Dairy also dislikes the phrase.)

Back in 2011, Rihanna (and DJ-producer Calvin Harris) “found love in a hopeless place.” Meyers and the singer “found Veuve [Clicquot] in a hostess place.” Rihanna looked on warily as Meyers attempted to open the champagne bottle just feet away from her. Success! He poured it into glass flutes and, in a disgusting and unexpected twist, added a Hostess Twinkie to each glass.

“What is wrong with you?” Rihanna wanted to know. She opted to drink straight from the champagne bottle, which contained no Twinkies.

To close out the stomach-churning tasting flight, Meyers offered an ode to Rihanna’s power-grabbing 2015 single in which she demands to be paid what she is owed. Meyers violently destroyed the heads of two chocolate bunnies, into which went tequila. “Just drink. Shut up,” the singer said.

With Meyers’s questionable bartending out of the way, he proposed a drinking game. He would show Rihanna some of her best fashion looks and see if she could remember where she wore them. Forbes recently named Rihanna the “world’s richest female musician,” estimating her net worth at $600 million, so it’s fair to say her wardrobe is expansive. But she did pretty well, even remembering the outfit she wore to a dentist appointment. Meyers was impressed — until he realized the singer could make out a street name in the photo.

The pair continued to banter. Rihanna revealed that she used to want to be a pilot but switched gears after she realized her “grades sucked.” Meyers asked the singer for some advice: “I want to blow my wife away with, like, a romantic night out,” he confessed. Rihanna’s advice was, uh, straightforward.

Meyers, noting that Rihanna’s nickname is RiRi, wondered if he might have a potential nickname. “I don’t even know you like that,” Rihanna told him. “We’ve drank tequila out of chocolate bunnies together,” Meyers protested. Rihanna agreed she should be able to give Meyers a nickname. But she couldn’t. “Seth,” she whispered.

The singer did allow Meyers to test out some pickup lines on her. Sample: “What’s a nice boy like me doing in the city without his parents?” (It went about as well as you might expect.)

Finally, it was Rihanna’s turn to steer the day drinking ship. She gave Meyers an “Avatar”-inspired “summer eye” using products from her industry-disrupting Fenty Beauty line. It was . . . very blue? Embracing his vibrant look, Meyers enthusiastically sang along to the singer’s dancehall-infused “Work.”

And with that, the “two complete disasters” (Rihanna’s words, not ours) closed down the bar.

Read more:

Ed Sheeran’s new album will feature a weird, wide variety of artists, from Young Thug to Chris Stapleton

That scene about political jokes in ‘Late Night’ is probably way too real for actual late-night TV hosts