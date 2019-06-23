The Library of Congress needed little decoration to transform into a majestic castle for the throngs of little girls — as well as grown women and a handful of men, many dressed as their favorite Disney characters — at Thursday night’s ball in honor of “Cinderella’s” 70th anniversary and its induction into the National Film Registry.
Following a screening of the film, “Cinderella” made her entrance descending the library’s ornate winding staircase, waving a gloved hand toward a sea of tiara-wearing children and grown-ups filming the scene on their phones. Tween princesses clutched orange mocktails, members of Congress took turns sitting on a pumpkin cushion made for Instagram, and a handsome “prince” helped guests try on a clear plastic high heel, as hundreds of glass slipper ornaments twinkled above, bathed in purple light.
Disneybounders (those are fans who dress up in stylish, everyday outfits inspired by Disney characters) from Los Angeles cornered the step-and-repeat setup on the red carpet to fill their social-media feeds. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden presided over the ball — and no one turned into a pumpkin.
