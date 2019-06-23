

Cinderella arrives at the ball held at the Library of Congress on June 20. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

The Library of Congress needed little decoration to transform into a majestic castle for the throngs of little girls — as well as grown women and a handful of men, many dressed as their favorite Disney characters — at Thursday night’s ball in honor of “Cinderella’s” 70th anniversary and its induction into the National Film Registry.

Following a screening of the film, “Cinderella” made her entrance descending the library’s ornate winding staircase, waving a gloved hand toward a sea of tiara-wearing children and grown-ups filming the scene on their phones. Tween princesses clutched orange mocktails, members of Congress took turns sitting on a pumpkin cushion made for Instagram, and a handsome “prince” helped guests try on a clear plastic high heel, as hundreds of glass slipper ornaments twinkled above, bathed in purple light.

Disneybounders (those are fans who dress up in stylish, everyday outfits inspired by Disney characters) from Los Angeles cornered the step-and-repeat setup on the red carpet to fill their social-media feeds. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden presided over the ball — and no one turned into a pumpkin.



Keke Swift, 10, from Vienna, Va., tries on a glass slipper. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Jo Turner, from Los Angeles, and her dog, Pina Colada. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Eliana Eno, 4, from Bethesda, meets Cinderella while her mother, Mary, looks on. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



From left, Reps. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.) and Lou Correa (D-Calif.) pose with a pumpkin. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Noah Martin, 12, a Disneybounder from Fort Lee, Va. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Ball guests try on a glass slipper. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, center, poses with Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), right, and Marcia Latta. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Maria Thomas, 13, from Clinton, Md., takes a photo of her parents, Raquel Riley Thomas and Ron Thomas, on the red carpet. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Maria Thomas enjoys a fruit mocktail. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Cinderella meets her fans. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

