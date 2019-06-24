

Former president Barack Obama, left, takes a boat ride with actor George Clooney while on vacation June 23 on Lake Como, Cernobbio, northern Italy. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former president Barack Obama, seeming to be living his best life Sunday, as he took a boat ride on Italy’s Lake Como with actor George Clooney. Photographers snapped the two men, both wearing natty, dark-colored suits, as they tooled around in a speedboat.

Seemed like it was a date night for two power couples: former first lady Michelle Obama and human rights attorney Amal Clooney were also snapped exiting the craft. The Obama family has been on a European summer vacation, per paparazzi snaps, and it seems the trip has allowed them to reconnect with the Clooneys, close pals of the couple’s, who own a home on the swanky Italian waters.

The Clooneys aren’t the only famous folks the Obamas are visiting on their European jaunt. TMZ last week reported that the family was sightseeing and lunching with U2 rockers Bono and the Edge in Eze, France.