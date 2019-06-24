

Lizzo performs at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The summer of Lizzo continues.

The pop singer (or as she says in her apt Twitter bio, “America’s Next Bop Star”) brought the crowd at the BET Awards to its feet as she performed her energetic 2017 single “Truth Hurts.”

The performance took a page from the song’s music video, which subverts the age-old tale of the jilted bride. It opened with Lizzo and her dancers gyrating on a giant wedding cake; the singer wore a short white dress with nearly as many tiers as the fake dessert.

By the time Lizzo made it through her first verse, she had pulled off her veil, stripping down to a lacy white teddy. “You’re 'posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back,” she sang, twirling the sheer veil in her hand. “And that’s the sound of me not calling you back.”

The singer made her way down the cake’s layers and grabbed a bouquet from one of her dancers. She aimed the prop directly at the crowd as she (and her very engaged audience) reiterated one of the song’s most pointed lines: “I will never ever, ever, ever be your side chick." One member of said audience was Rihanna, who stood up and clapped enthusiastically after Lizzo began playing her flute, in between twerks, during the song’s bridge, where Lizzo boasts: “I don’t play tag. ... I been it.”

That’s it... that’s the tweet 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZgbPMcXwJw — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 24, 2019

The performance is yet another 2019 highlight for Lizzo, who has emerged from years of underground fame to burgeoning pop stardom on the heels of her well-reviewed album “Cuz I Love You,” released in April, and a slew of songs that found their way into commercials and movies. “Truth Hurts” was prominently featured in Netflix’s rom-com “Someone Great,” which helped the two-year-old track land on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song is currently listed at No. 17.

In addition to the standing ovation she got at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, Lizzo earned praise on social media for her energy and infectious confidence. The singer, an outspoken champion of body positivity, summed up her motivation for the performance in a post-ceremony tweet, featuring a video of her dancing as a circle of women around her chanted “We getting married!”

“There’s nothing I’d rather see than black girls falling in love with themselves on T.V,” Lizzo wrote. “Big girls— you are IT! YOU ARE ALWAYS the bride in a marriage of SELF-LOVE!”

