

Rihanna speaks at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rihanna has something to say to President Trump, and she delivered it in the most Rihanna way possible: On a designer T-shirt posted to her Instagram account, where her 72-plus million followers could see it. The singer/fashion designer Sunday shared a photo of herself and a group of women holding up a shirt for her latest collection for Fenty, which features the word “Immigrant” and text explaining the origins of the word.

Rihanna, who hails from Barbados, had called the garment a “favorite” from the new lineup, saying the word is a label she wears proudly. “Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant,” she told the Cut. “I think people forget that a lot of times. I think they see Rihanna the brand. But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”

Trump has been making headlines with his immigration policies, announcing in a tweet last week that he would order mass raids and deportation of immigrants in the United States illegally — before backing off the plan, which had prompted fear in the immigrant community and rebuke from public officials and law enforcement.