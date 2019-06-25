Kim Kardashian is making the most of her White House visit. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg News)
By Emily Heil
Emily Heil
Co-author of the Reliable Source

Kim Kardashian knows how to string out a story line. Just in case you hadn’t thought about her work with the White House on prison reform in a few minutes, on Monday the reality TV star posted some behind-the-scenes pics of her advocacy.

Kardashian shared images from her visit to the White House earlier this month for an event announcing an initiative aimed at helping prisoners freed under the First Step Act get transportation — including one of her strolling through the iconic West Colonnade that lines the Rose Garden and another of her stretched out on what looks like a conference table alongside her attorneys.

“It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home,” she wrote.

If there are any other companies who would like to step up, we would welcome the support. At the moment we have a particular need for cell phones and minutes so that these people can communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.

And because the Kardashians are masters of #sponcon, Kim used the post to shout out to the company she’s teamed up with. “I’m proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft , a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community,” she wrote. “Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home.”