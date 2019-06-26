

Beth Chapman, seen here in 2017, died Wednesday at 51. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)

Beth Chapman, who appeared alongside her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on A&E’s long-running reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday. She was 51.

Andrew Brettler, an attorney for the couple, said Beth Chapman died early Wednesday morning at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, following a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Beth Chapman was a fiery presence on “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which documented the couple’s attempts to catch fugitives in Hawaii, where they lived and ran a bail bonds business, and in other U.S. states. The popular series ended in 2012 after eight seasons. A spinoff, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” later aired three seasons on CMT.

Duane Chapman announced his wife’s death in a tweet Wednesday, noting that it was early morning in Hawaii, and around the time Beth Chapman would typically wake up to hike a trail in Oahu. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” he wrote on his verified Twitter account. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in 2017, and the couple continued to let viewers into their lives as she battled the disease. That November, A&E aired a two-hour special “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives,” which, as People reported, revealed good news: a pathology report showed no signs of cancer.

But a year later, Beth Chapman’s cancer had returned, and she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass in her throat. “The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options,” Brettler told USA Today.

Beth Chapman opened up about her diagnosis during a Mother’s Day speech at a Florida church last month. “I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said, according to People magazine. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

The couple continued to post updates about her condition on their closely watched social media accounts. “No make up & Morning Hair,” she wrote alongside a selfie shared with her 500,000-plus Twitter followers earlier this month. On Sunday, her family said in a statement to Hawaii News Now that she had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Beth Chapman was featured heavily in promos for a new reality series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” expected to premiere on WGN America next year.

“My wife, the love of my life, is fighting for her life and instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you,” Dog said in a teaser released last week. “So, I’m warning you in advance, may God have mercy on you when I get you — because I won’t.”

“You’ve been warned,” Beth Chapman said.

The network said in a statement Wednesday that they were “deeply saddened by the tragic news.”

“She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously,” the network tweeted Wednesday.

Beth and Duane Chapman wed in 2006, after 16 years together. The Associated Press reported that favors at the nuptials included dog tags with inscriptions that played on their unconventional profession: “Dog & Beth. Captured. May 20, 2006.”