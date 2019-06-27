

Chris Doyle's dark "coal comfort" nevertheless wins this week's creepy-jolly second prize, a trio of maniacal windup teeth.

(“Illo” is short for “illustration” among artists. At least that’s what Bob Staake always writes when discussing each week’s Style Invitational art.)

Guess what! Next week’s Invitational will go online a day early, on Wednesday, July 3, since the Arts & Style section of the Sunday print paper will be typeset that day as well. The Conversational will probably take the day off.

This week’s Invite contest, Week 1338, is pretty much self-evident: Write something funny as a caption for one of the four pictures by Bob Staake. But for Ye Olde Guidance and Inspiration, I’ll share the results of one randomly chosen Invite caption contest, one of literally dozens we’ve run over the past quarter-century. It also gives me a chance to practice placing several pieces of art within the body of this week’s column, something I wasn’t able to do in The Post’s old (and still current) publishing system, Méthode, but can (I hope) in this new one, Ellipsis. (The Invitational itself still has to be Méthoded because of layout requirements on the print page.)

The following cartoon captions are from Week 1010 (March 2013) and display the typical wacky variety of interpretations of a single picture — part of the fun of reading the results. One difference for Week 1338 is that the cartoons allow for more captions involving someone saying something, rather than just a description; I asked Bob for that specifically. I like to run both quotes and declarative sentences, so go ahead and try some different approaches, since you’re allowed to submit as many as 25 captions in all. (We’re soooo much more welcoming and flexible than that old fussy one-entry-per-person-or-email-address New Yorker contest.) What you don’t want to do is just jot down a few words of an idea. Write.

Cartoon 1:

Akbar regretted having wished for the genie to make him “younger and taller.” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

How to put on a hat when your arms don’t reach the top of your head. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Standing alone atop the high ladder, little Pollyanna remained unfezzed. (Barry Koch, Catlett, Va.)

The youngest Wallenda decided his path to stardom with the Shrine Circus would be different from the rest of the family’s. (Paul Burnham, Gainesville, Va.)

Greg Louganis found out early what a “fez-plant” was. (Elden Carnahan, Laurel, Md.)

Baby loses his first tooth. Well, teeth. (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Cartoon 2:

Third place: The Koch brothers’ manservant begins his quest for the next Mitt Romney. (Michael Gaffney, Bethesda, Md.)

Fourth place: Every year in late February, the nation’s professional puppeteers travel to Florida for string training. (Lyle Brenneman, Washington, a First Offender)

Jim Henson’s first attempt, Kermit the Fog, was not a big success. (Andrew Hoenig, Rockville, Md.)

Maurice finally pulled it off — strings with no deal attached! (Doug Hamilton, College Park, Md.)

The Downton Abbey staff was perplexed as to how this new dish — “spaghetti” — should be served. (Mark Raffman)

When the NFL thing didn’t work out, Manti Te’o tried his hand at puppetry. (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)

Jeeves is not quite sure how to clean his employer’s tapeworm collection. (David Garratt, Silver City, N.M.)

Frank Deford personally delivers this year’s swimsuits to the Sports Illustrated models. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Geppetto was beginning to regret giving Pinocchio those scissors for his birthday. (Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)

Cartoon 3:

(This picture, by the way, was a last-minute revision to cover (or remove, it looks like) a pair of nippled breasts that the editor saw on a page proof at the last minute; there was a fear that Facebook would block the whole column because of its no-nipples rule. Bob was not amused.)

The winner of the Inkin’ Memorial: “Put dressing aside. Test turkey with fork. When done, set on table.” (John Glenn, Tyler, Tex.)

Bill came to Gina’s for the turkey and stayed for the stuffing. (Danielle Nowlin, Woodbridge, Va.)

Both will make you feel tired afterward. (Martin Angebranndt, Arlington, Va, a First Offender)

Lady Godiva eventually got her revenge on peeping Tom. (Danielle Nowlin)

There are some things that many guys find equally appetizing. (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

“I’d like some breast, please.” (Nan Reiner, Alexandria, Va.)

The new waitress misinterpreted what it meant to “wait on tables” at Hooters. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

How blind dates often see one another. (David Garratt)

For Cartoons 3 and 4 together: The dreams of a husband and wife, sleeping right next to each other, can be very different indeed. (Mark Raffman)

Cartoon 4:

The old woman who lived in a shoe wasn’t about to let the Jolly Green Giant’s gallbladder go to waste, not with mouths to feed. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

Miss Borden was called to the morgue to identify the body. (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

After her ninth child, Irma decides to get rid of the water bed. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

Mary had to fight to keep her extra-spicy sausage down. (Jerry Birchmore, Springfield, Va.)

Lorena Bobbitt should never have married the Hulk. (Blair Thurman, Virginia Beach)

After a full day attending a bris with one side of the family and a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl with the other, Esther experienced some peculiar dreams. (Danielle Nowlin)

Cartoon 5:

Unfortunately, the Michael Jackson impersonator for tonight’s show wore the wrong nose. (Kevin Dopart)

Mickey didn’t mind having left his other glove in the club, but he thought he really ought to go back for the hand and the arm. (Mark Raffman)

During Prohibition, you could be less discreet at the Squeakeasy. (Dave Prevar, Annapolis, Md.; Rob Huffman)

An 85-year-old movie star can still turn heads. (Marie Baumann, Arlington, Va.)

It was a better mousetrap, but the $10,000 price tag limited the path-beaters. (Barry Koch)

The nightclub owner was surprised when his trusted bodyguard slipped him a Mickey. (Jim Reagan, Herndon, Va.)

Muellers of invention*: The results of Week 1334

*Non-inking headline by Jon Gearhart, who’d suggested the contest in the first place

Summer + effort + ?? = fewer than 100 Losers entering Week 1334, which could be the fewest ever. Some people reported that it was hard to search through the voluminous Mueller report in its various versions online to find two words that could join to make a funny phrase (or that would become funny with your oh-so-clever definition). But no matter: This week’s results comprise a sizable (though not long) list of 37 entries from 24 Losers.

And we have a new Lose Cannon winner! “Trump-tweet” isn’t exactly a clever turn of phrase, but Steve Smith delivered with a perfect description: “To make a wrong story short.” Steve gets just his fifth (and sixth) blots of ink this week — but he got his first just eight weeks ago, and also already has a runner-up. Because the Loser Stats already included a Steve Smith, New Steve is listed as “Steve ‘Potomac’ Smith” — which meant that his official Loser Anagram (a.k.a. Granola Smear) gets to be Machetes Stop Vomit. On the other hand, the rest of this week’s Losers’ Circle — Chris Doyle, Dave Prevar and Gary Crockett — have approximately 6 x 10^23 blots of ink among them.

What Doug Dug: Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood “loved the winner and “brown collar” [Duncan Stevens], “exploratory fabrication” [Frank Osen] and “Post Magnitsky” [Chuck Helwig].”

There was one more entry I’d included that Doug especially liked — “then wondered if goes too far.” That entry was by Mark Raffman: “Furor-ship: What Trump aspires to, and how he spells it.” Undeniably clever, but: It’s one thing to say that the president aspires to be a provocateur — that part of course is fine — and even to say, in political humor, that he aspires to be a dictator. But it’s another to say that he aspires to be a mass-murderer of millions of people, something that is inescapably connected with “Führer.” I’m glad Doug shared his concerns with me — this is an important part of being a good copy editor — and I decided to cut the entry. Sorry, Mark; you get ink this week anyway.

That entry reminded me of a headline that ran on The Post’s front page in the 1980s (yes, I have been at The Post forever). It was a one-column headline, which meant that every word had to be short, and was about the newly revealed Nazi past of Austrian President Kurt Waldheim, who had been invited to the Vatican. It said:

Furor

OverWaldheim

Visit

That one stayed on the page for all editions even when the inadvertent wording was pointed out during the evening.

LAST CALL FOR THE FLUSHIES — THIS SATURDAY

It’s not too late to whip up the seven-layer dip — hey, we’ll settle for 4½ — and join us for the Flushies, the Losers’ annual awards/potluck/festfest, which this year is up on the 20th floor in Crystal City, just a block from the Metro. If you’ve read this far in this column, you are invited. The Evite at this link gives the information; email me for the specifics on where to park (free), etc.

See you there!