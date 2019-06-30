

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are presented with gifts for their newborn son, Archie, as they meet New York Yankees players ahead of their game against the Boston Red Sox in London on June 29. (Peter Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

Everyone’s favorite royals (admit it!) stepped out on Saturday to attend the first regular-season major league baseball game held in Europe.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, surprised fans and players alike when they attended the matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Both clad in black, the couple gave no hints as to which team they might have been rooting for. Prince Harry wore a polo bearing his Invictus Games logo; the foundation, which launched in 2014, is an official charity partner of the Major League Baseball London series.

The new parents, who have made a handful of public appearances since the birth of their son, Archie, in May, arrived without the 8-week-old. But both teams gave the royals, who visited each clubhouse before the game, custom baseball gear for the infant who probably has it all.

The start of the historic game was marked by a ceremonial first pitch, which was carried out by a few Invictus Games competitors. According to People magazine, the duchess was overheard telling the group, “I’m so glad they didn’t ask me to do it!”