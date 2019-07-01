

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Make room on that bookshelf devoted to all things Trump: Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is penning a memoir of her time in the administration, Axios is reporting.

Don’t look for any laundry to be aired here. The book is expected to be “an account of her life in politics and experience inside the Trump administration, which she sees as very positive,” per Axios’s “sources.” That’s likely to put Sanders’s book in the same category of her former boss and Trump press secretary Sean Spicer, who published “The Briefing” about his turn on the podium.

Spicer’s account was a mostly rosy one that described some dysfunction among the staff but portrayed Trump himself in the literary version of soft-focus lighting. (In an oft-cited line, he writes of the president as a “a unicorn riding a unicorn over a rainbow.”)

Other former Trumpers have left the White House gates to write far less flattering tales. Those include onetime “Apprentice” star turned White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, whose tell-all, “Unhinged,” earned her mean tweets from Trump, who called her a “crazed, crying lowlife.”

And former Trump communications adviser Cliff Sims’s entry into the canon was “Team of Vipers,” which offered a slightly more nuanced picture. The former loyalist wrote about his initial faith in Trump and in the president’s likability, but he offered a vivid account of a White House in disarray and aides engaged in internecine warfare.

Predictably, Sims, too, came in for criticism from the president after the book’s publication. “He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer,” Trump tweeted. “He signed a nondisclosure agreement. He is a mess!” Trump and Sims are now engaged in a legal battle over the book, with Sims suing the president after Trump’s lawyers filed an arbitration claim saying the book violated a nondisclosure agreement.

Sanders’s reported memoir is almost certainly likely to be better received in Trump World. But it might serve dual aims — not only spinning Trump, but her own image as well. Sanders’s post-White House plans could include running for governor of her home state of Arkansas, Axios reports. That would put her in the footsteps of her father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee — who is himself a prolific author, writing books on everything from his own policy prescriptions to living a healthy lifestyle.